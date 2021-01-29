Jo Ann Jaacks: When the universe sends you a message

I have a routine on Sunday mornings. I arise early as on every day, but the newspaper comes later on Sundays, so I review online messages and Facebook posts, and if that’s not enough to accompany cottage cheese and peach slices for breakfast, I turn to the unread magazines.
This particular Sunday morning, there was a plethora of posts on Facebook. I saw a message from a young woman who said it took her a year of many small steps but she overcame her anxiety from COVID-19 and regained her zest for life: An obituary of a man I only met once but remember well with his masterful and lengthy service with the White Memorial Foundation, and quickly received many similar responses.