Jo Ann Jaacks: Roses on the lawn, Flowers on the balcony

Jo Ann Jaacks

I grew up on a subsistence farm in a small, rustic Connecticut town. In addition to the crops my father and abutting grandfather grew, my mother, just like my grandmother, always had flowers in the spring: gladiolas, roses, pansies. They weren’t edible, but they brought some color and joy to the toughness of farm life.

At my homes in South Florida, growing flowers and plants was more of a chore — keeping them from growing too fast and too large. If you put it in the ground, it would easily expand and require pruning, and an underground watering system that erupted when you least expected it.