Jo Ann Jaacks: Reunited for the first time

Jo Ann Jaacks / For Hearst Connecticut Media

My husband began his lengthy career in construction when he had to pass a rigorous test to get into high school in his home town of Hamburg, Germany, then serve an apprenticeship for everything involving carpentry, building and creating blueprints. That education came in handy when he emigrated to the U.S., first in New York, where he worked for a construction company, then eventually settled in south Florida, where he quickly formed his own company. The first big contract was for building Wendy’s restaurants when that was the newest fast-food chain in south Florida, although it began in Ohio in 1969.

After we met, I became a licensed interior designer, which was a lot easier to do in Florida several decades ago. That meant I could buy furnishings and décor wholesale. I briefly had my own business, because I think everyone should try that once. I also got the idea to have my multi-talented husband create small, one-of-a-kind pieces of furniture for my clients. The “cube” was popular then, to accompany chairs and couches, so I chose that.