Jo Ann Jaacks: My cat stole my Lucky Ducks

We all know about cats and their curiosity, and I’ve witnessed that many times with Darlin’, my therapy cat, who tries to run through every open door and jump into every open cabinet. I have also observed that cats can be vengeful and pilfering little dickens.

Case in point: My cat and I have a routine - early to bed and early to rise. Once, in a world far away and hard to remember (i.e., pre-pandemic) I was having fun with friends and lost track of time, returning home at a late hour. The first thing I noticed was my cat, with her back to me, curled up and glaring at the carpet. The next thing that caught my eye was that the various piles of paper that line my home office central were scattered all over the living room floor with several that were ripped and apparently chewed. And then I saw that my entire candle collection that is usually on the cocktail table was strewn about the room as well.