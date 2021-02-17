Jo Ann Jaacks: Lucy in the sky with diamonds

There’s a convoluted history to John Lennon’s most intriguing and fantastical song. Lennon admitted he was influenced by an LSD experience, plus Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland, but claimed it was not intended as a “drug song.” Allegedly, John Lennon’s young son drew his own fantastical image in nursery school and gave it that title. At any rate, this ditty ushered in the psychedelic phase of Beatles music and I loved the imagery of a diamond-studded sky.

I’ve always thought of myself as being positive and upbeat, although that’s become a challenge lately, so my mind often wanders back to happier times, or not even happier, just different from now. I was listening to the “Lucy” song online and remembered when I found diamonds in the dirt at the gas station in south Florida. As I got ready to pump, I noticed something small and very shiny in the searing tropical sun. When I reached down to pick it up, another something small and very shiny fell out of its paper wrap. I noticed the marking “2x 1.20 ct” on the loosely folded paper nearly ground into the loose dirt. I looked around, realizing I was the only car there.