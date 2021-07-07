Jo Ann Jaacks: Lost and Found

For a number of years, I have worn a silver chain with a St. Michael medallion and a Celtic cross, both engraved with my grandchildren’s initials. Then, at some point, I added another silver chain with a diamond ring on it that belonged to my grandfather, who died before I could know him.
After my mother bequeathed the ring to me, I wore it for special occasions. I also had a collection of other things back then that were for “special occasions” - an expensive dress and ridiculously high heeled shoes, golden silverware, Polish pottery dinnerware, the “good” Irish linen napkins, etc.