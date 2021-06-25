Jo Ann Jaacks: Getting to know you

Jo Ann Jaacks /

After living in my new apartment for a couple months, I decided to have a get-together with friends and my next-door neighbors. When I first moved to Litchfield 21 years ago, I did the same thing — invited my Connecticut relatives and the previous tenants to our new home with an open house. And when we downsized to a smaller house in Northfield, I invited family and church members and everyone on our road for a revolving open house. It’s an easy way to get to know people in your new surroundings and fun to throw a party.

I knew two of my neighbors from chatting when we saw each other in the shared parking spot and the third one from a surprise meet-up at the same place at the same time when she showed up waving at me. It turns out she was one of the Friends of Topsmead and was there to observe the filming of the ballet I was there to cover as a story. After chatting and waiting five hours in 41 degrees rainy weather for filming to begin at the outdoor venue, we bonded in commiseration.