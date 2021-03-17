Jo Ann Jaacks: Everyday angels come from every dimension

I co-wrote a book with my sister many years ago that, sadly never saw the light of the printed page. The working title was “Iguana” because the opening chapter featured one of those creatures, but also because there were plenty of these reptiles in the Virgin Islands and Martinique, two of the narrative’s locales. Ultimately, the title was changed to “Facets.” Facets has since become one of my favorite words because it is multi-dimensional - from the sparkle of a diamond to the parts of a human body, to contemplation, literature, and zoology.

One facet of the bible is that there are seven archangels noted; the most well-known being Michael, Gabriel and Raphael who, along with their brethren, represent facets of the celestial hierarchy. I can attest from personal experience that either these renowned seraphim are getting personally involved in my life, or there are also angels amongst us living as fellow human beings.

My first angel was actually named Michael. Coincidence? I think not, especially since I attend St. Michael’s Parish. I was advised by my realtor to be right-priced when selling my home, and to accept a reasonable offer. I did that, and not only sold my house quickly but to the nicest person.

Searching for local rentals back then quickly became discouraging because everything I saw was more money than I wanted to pay and they all clearly declared No Pets. Then I met Brenda, who not only accepted my kitten but quickly adopted her own cats. When I needed help lugging boxes up the stairs to the new apartment, Angel Tom offered support and expertise installing a new wireless doorbell because a building dating back to 1786 is a challenge with electronics.

Sadly, I’m now moving out of my apartment since the property has been sold. Some of my furniture is too big for the new place, so I have been welcoming several buyers who saw my postings. One determined young woman who wanted to purchase several items, including the queen-size bed, planned to borrow a truck and bring a helper. We set a time and she asked for directions. She texted an hour later that her helper got a flat tire and didn’t have a spare. I told her “It happens to us all.” We set a new date and I promised to hold the things for her.

In the meantime, after living safely with two sets of stairs while trying to drag some furniture down from the attic, I tripped and fell halfway down the stairs. Thank God my angels rescued me from broken bones (I don’t have time for broken bones, I’m moving!). When my young buyer finally came to pick up the four items, she packed the truck with six items and she and her helper lugged the furniture from the attic and set it up for me.

There have been angels in human-guise giving me references and offering to help me move. Dozens of moving boxes were shared. I’ve made multiple trips to Goodwill, given items to friends, and brought things to the recycling center because at some point you just have to let go.

I am now confident there are many more than seven archangels because we live amongst many facets of angels. We only need to ask for, and freely accept, their assistance. And the saving grace is that we return the favor.