Jo Ann Jaacks: Everyday angels come from every dimension

I co-wrote a book with my sister many years ago that, sadly never saw the light of the printed page. The working title was “Iguana” because the opening chapter featured one of those creatures, but also because there were plenty of these reptiles in the Virgin Islands and Martinique, two of the narrative’s locales. Ultimately, the title was changed to “Facets.” Facets has since become one of my favorite words because it is multi-dimensional - from the sparkle of a diamond to the parts of a human body, to contemplation, literature, and zoology.
One facet of the bible is that there are seven archangels noted; the most well-known being Michael, Gabriel and Raphael who, along with their brethren, represent facets of the celestial hierarchy. I can attest from personal experience that either these renowned seraphim are getting personally involved in my life, or there are also angels amongst us living as fellow human beings.