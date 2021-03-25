Jo Ann Jaacks: Church tours into history

My church is currently closed to in-person services due to the continuing pandemic. In the meantime, we are all thinking about happy memories. Each summer, when the town of Litchfield hosted Open House Day, I joined in training a small group of St. Michael’s-Litchfield members to offer tours since we were a “point of interest” on the official tours of the stately Colonials on North and South Street.
Although the current church building was built in 1920, St. Michael’s has a much longer history in the town of Litchfield. Considering the recent 300-year anniversary opening ceremonies, it is notable that the first church building was raised in 1749 so that’s 270 years of an Episcopal church in Litchfield.