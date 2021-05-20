Jo Ann Jaacks: Bringing a Global Sensation to the Litchfield Hills

It all began with a new Facebook friend named Rose, followed by a chance meeting at the Morris Marketplace one sunny Sunday, then a get-together for Chai and Chat. That was the launch for me falling down the rabbit hole of Little Free Library madness.
In the beginning - 2009 to be exact -Todd Bol of Hudson, Wisconsin built a model of a one-room schoolhouse as a tribute to his mother; a teacher who loved to read. He filled it with books, put it on a post in his front yard, and thrilled neighbors and friends with the idea of free books.