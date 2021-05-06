Jo Ann Jaacks: Bringing a Global Sensation to Litchfield Hills

It all began with a new Facebook friend named Rose, followed by a chance meeting at the Morris Marketplace one sunny Sunday, then a get-together at Café 202 in Bantam for Chai and Chat. That was the launch for me falling down the rabbit hole of Little Free Library madness.
In the beginning - 2009 to be exact -Todd Bol of Hudson, Wisconsin built a model of a one-room schoolhouse as a tribute to his mother; a teacher who loved to read. He filled it with books, put it on a post in his front yard, and thrilled neighbors and friends with the idea of free books. Rick Brooks saw Bol’s do-it-yourself project and soon the two were on a shared mission to make reading more accessible. They envisioned opportunities to achieve several goals for the common good: The Little Free Library project would use volunteers and donors to build literacy as well as boxes on poles. They were also inspired by philanthropist Andrew Carnegie’s support of 2,509 free public libraries around the turn of the 19th to 20th century.