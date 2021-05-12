Jo Ann Jaacks: Beneath the Waves

Twice I lived on a lake - one was small, manmade and surrounded by a gated community and the other was vast and natural. Since much of Florida has a karst terrain with sinkholes, underground caverns and an active interchange between surface water and ground water, it’s hard to avoid proximity to bodies of water.
Being close to a vast and natural lake brought many examples of water wildlife up close and personal. Muscovy ducks had been introduced into urban and suburban areas in Florida but were quickly labeled an invasive species because they occurred in high densities that competed with native bird species. They also were capable of being extremely messy and gigantic nuisances because they simply wouldn’t leave. Muscovies were omnivorous, upending into the water to graze on minnows and aquatic plants. If I chased them away, they came running/flying back as soon as I turned my back.