Skip to main content
News

Jo Ann Jaacks: Becoming my own hero

Jo Ann Jaacks

I have been waiting until I lose some of the pandemic pounds before I post a new “selfie” on Facebook. I had been doing daily exercises, a combined hour-and-a-half of fast walking in two venues, eating veggie burgers and Lord help me, kale salads. Nevertheless, it’s painfully slow, albeit measurable, progress. Then I decided, the hell with it. I began handing off my camera to others to take my picture now, where I am, what I am doing, who I am with, and who I am now. It’s all about making new memories, going in new directions, and feeling good about it.

I have been living alone for over two years now, after I had to make the heart wrenching decision that neither my husband nor I was secure and I was lucky to find the perfect place for him. I loved where I lived, although my cat still tried to escape every chance she got. I attribute that to her independent nature, rather than a dislike of her surroundings. We are both free spirits.

In the early days of living alone, I was very grateful for the support of family and friends - from providing curtains, wine-on-the-porch and being my wingman, installing air-conditioning and listening to me vent, assembling a fabulous, but daunting, LED lamp, making my free spirit cat insanely happy with her up-close connection with the outside world via a window catio, joining me in support for my weekly trek to the nursing home, and helping maintain my sanity while struggling through the mountain of paperwork.

Then there came a time that I had to re-adjust the attitude of my printer, which after ten years of faithful service, abruptly decided to stop printing. I fixed my own toilet, killed my own snake (he advanced on me - it was him or me), and walked on my own path. Yes, I literally created a new path at my favorite outdoor destination by wearing hiking boots and stomping the grass down day-by-day. It dawned on me: Hey, I’ve got this!

I had to find a new apartment recently since my home of more than two years was sold. I reached out to everyone I could think of. As it always does if you pray enough to the Universe, Serendipity stepped in when I was getting my hair cut and my stylist eagerly said “I know someone who is looking for a new tenant!”

Sometimes you just have to apply the Marie Kondo system to your life, with people, as well as inanimate objects - keeping only what “sparks joy.” The same angels and new ones offered their help with supplying boxes, loading their vehicle to help with moving, rearranging the new household, and assembling all the cords for my home office central since I had new equipment including a wireless keyboard. Everything worked except the keyboard. I knew it required two small batteries but I didn’t know if they were already in there. I pushed and pulled everything in the hope of unlocking the batteries then, very frustrated, did something I rarely do . . . I read the instructions.

I’m no longer clinging to the old memories and methods, stuck in the past; I want new beginnings, adventures and challenges. Isn’t that what life is all about?