Jo Ann Jaacks: Becoming my own hero

I have been waiting until I lose some of the pandemic pounds before I post a new “selfie” on Facebook. I had been doing daily exercises, a combined hour-and-a-half of fast walking in two venues, eating veggie burgers and Lord help me, kale salads. Nevertheless, it’s painfully slow, albeit measurable, progress. Then I decided, the hell with it. I began handing off my camera to others to take my picture now, where I am, what I am doing, who I am with, and who I am now. It’s all about making new memories, going in new directions, and feeling good about it.

I have been living alone for over two years now, after I had to make the heart wrenching decision that neither my husband nor I was secure and I was lucky to find the perfect place for him. I loved where I lived, although my cat still tried to escape every chance she got. I attribute that to her independent nature, rather than a dislike of her surroundings. We are both free spirits.