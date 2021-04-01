Jo Ann Jaacks: Amazing Grace: Pray like you mean it

“Prayer is talking to something or anything with which we seek union, even if we are bitter or insane or broken… Prayer is taking a chance that against all odds and past history, we are loved and chosen, and do not have to get it together before we show up. The opposite may be true: We may not be able to get it together until after we show up in such miserable shape.” — Anne Lamott (HELP THANKS WOW - The Three Essential Prayers)
It’s 5 a.m. and there’s a weather forecast that belies the fact that we’re nearly in April and officially spring. I have two events to cover, a doctor’s approval for new, reliable meds, and a promised check in the mail: I am a happy, blessed woman.