Jo Ann Jaacks: A Tiny Life

Every morning for the past several weeks, I search my kitchen for signs of life . . . specifically, a small round body painted red with black polka dots, powered by little bent-stick legs. This adorable creature has captivated my attention, and although I’ve noticed ladybugs in the house before, I’ve never met one like Mary.
I named her Mary since ladybugs have a bit of a Divine history. In medieval Europe, people believed the ladybugs were sent from heaven to protect crops. They called them the “Bugs of Our Lady,” a reference to the Virgin Mary. The charming little beetles didn’t consume locust hordes, but did short work of smaller, softer-bodied pests. Thus, their provenance is both celestial and heroic.