Jo Ann Jaacks: A Murder of Crows

At both of the houses I lived in since moving to Litchfield, I was fighting the Battle of the Birdfeeder. I bought a lovely Victorian house birdfeeder and stationed it in the backyard. I snapped pictures of each new bird that made a home in the trees and dined in the Victorian house. I became adept at identifying new visitors on Bird Wizard. The hibiscus flowers drew fabulous little hummingbirds to complete the bird sanctuary.
Then the squirrels came. At first, the squirrels were cute, their antics amusing, and hey, little furry rodents have to eat too. Then I noticed that birds wouldn’t come near the feeder if squirrels were there, and they were grabbing all the seeds. Regretfully, I put away the lovely Victorian house and bought a “squirrel-proof” feeder. Evidently they can’t read, because once again birds were driven back by hungry squirrels.