Jewish genealogy center named in honor of Wyner family

BOSTON (AP) — The Jewish Heritage Center at the New England Historic Genealogical Society has been named in honor of longtime supporter.

The Boston center will now be known as the Wyner Family Jewish Heritage Center in honor of Justin Lawrence "Jerry" Wyner and his wife Genevieve Geller Wyner.

Justin Wyner has been a board member and president of the American Jewish Historical Society.

The Wyners in the fall made the lead gift to launch a new multimillion-dollar initiative to build the center's endowment.

The Center is home to the records of the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society-Boston, the archived of Combined Jewish Philanthropies, the Boston Jewish Times newspaper, as well as the personal papers of some of the region's most prominent Jewish citizens and institutions.

Rachel King was recently introduced as the center's new director.