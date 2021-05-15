Jewish Federation expresses solidarity with Israel in response to recent violence

LITCHFIELD COUNTY — The Jewish Federation of Western Connecticut sent the following release in response to last week’s violence, generated after Hamas fired seven rockets at Jerusalem and dozens more at southern Israel. The fighting that took place between Israel and Hamas was the most intense since 2014.
The Jewish Federation of Western Connecticut, which supports the Litchfield and surrounding towns, stands with Israel in its efforts to safeguard its citizens from thousands of rockets launched from Gaza targeting Israeli civilian populations centers.