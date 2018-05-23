Jewelry workshop set in Sherman

Sherman Congregational Church will present a jewelry-making workshop May 20 at 2 p.m. in memory of Amanda Trenck.

Trenck lost her life May 21, 2017, through an extreme act of domestic violence.

Women will make earrings for themselves and for donation to women in shelters.

The event is designed to support Amanda’s mother, a New Milford resident who is raising Amanda’s daughter, and to shine a light into the lives of women facing the darkness of domestic violence.

For more information and RSVP to 860-877-0724 or email jcclark916@gmail.com.