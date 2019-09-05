https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Jewelry-gem-mineral-show-slated-14410885.php
Jewelry, gem, mineral show slated
The Danbury Mineralogical Society will hold its annual jewelry, gem and mineral show Sept. 7 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sept. 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at New Milford High School on Route 7 South.
Seventeen vendors will offer a variety of minerals, fossils, rocks, gems, jewelry and crystals.
Other offerings will include several special exhibits of earth treasures, food, grab bags, hourly door prizes and a grand prize.
Admission is $5 for adults, $4 for seniors and students, and free admission for children under 12 and Scouts in uniform.
