Jersey Mike's Subs opens location in New Milford

NEW MILFORD — The newest location of Jersey Mike’s Subs in town was packed Monday afternoon with friends and family of the store’s team. The franchise, at 169 Danbury Road, is the third location for owner Scott Kostrya. The other two are in Brookfield, on Federal Road; and Ridgefield, in Cops Hill Plaza.

“We are excited to have Jersey Mike’s open and invest in New Milford,” Mayor Pete Bass said. “With well over 30 new positions and their commitment to partnering with the community through nonprofit sponsorships as an example, it is a win-win for the New Milford community.”