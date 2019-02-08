Jennings to facilitate Kent library program

Kent Memorial Library will present a fact-filled overview of America’s LGBTQ history, beginning with the two-spirit tradition among indigenous people and going up to the era of marriage equality, Feb. 23 at 2 p.m.

Author Kevin Jennings will lead the program at Kent Town Hall on Kent Green Boulevard.

Jennings, president of the Tenement Museum in New York City, is a longtime leader in the LGBT movement.

In 1988, Jennings created the first high school-based Gay-Straight Alliance (GSA) club, leading him to found and lead the Gay, Lesbian and Straight Education Network (GLSEN) for 18 years.

GLSEN grew the number of GSA’s in the U.S. from one in 1988 to over 6,500, with at least one in every state.

He has a long-standing interest in promoting awareness of LGBT history: in 1994, he was part of the founding committee for LGBT History Month and published the first book, “Becoming Visible,” on the subject for young people; In 1997, “Out of the Past,” a documentary he wrote and produced on LGBT history for young people, won the Sundance Film Festival Audience Award for Best Documentary; and in 2017, he was the executive producer for “The Lavender Scare,” a documentary detailing the 1950s witch hunts for LGBT federal employees.

From 2012-17, Jennings worked as executive director of the Arcus Foundation, a leading international funder of LGBT human rights work.

Prior to that, he served as the assistant deputy secretary for Safe & Drug-Free Schools under President Obama.

An assortment of Jennings’ books will be available for purchase and signing.

For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3761.