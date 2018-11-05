Jenkins, Armstead among candidates for Supreme Court

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Two prominent Republican politicians are among a pack of attorneys and judges competing Tuesday for a pair of West Virginia Supreme Court positions vacated by justices caught up in a spending scandal.

Ex-U.S. Rep. Evan Jenkins and former House of Delegates speaker Tim Armstead were appointed by GOP Gov. Jim Justice to fill the seats until the election. Now both are running to fill the unexpired terms.

Armstead is running against seven attorneys and two circuit judges to complete the term of retired Justice Menis Ketchum.

Jenkins is among 10 candidates vying for the seat of retired Justice Robin Davis, whose term runs through 2024. Also running for Davis' unexpired term is Democratic former state Senate President Jeff Kessler. Six other candidates are attorneys, one is a circuit judge and one is a family court judge.