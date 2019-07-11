Jazz soiree slated in Sherman

The Oratory of the Little Way of Gaylordville will present its third annual Jazz Soiree July 13 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Sherman Congregational Church, 6 Church Road.

It will feature Glenn Thorp on drums, Winston McCullough on piano, Alex McCullough on clarinet and Nicole Thorp on vocals.

Attendees are asked to bring an appetizer to share. Freewill donations will be accepted.

Guests are asked not to wear cologne or perfume.

For more information or RSVP, call 860-354-8294.