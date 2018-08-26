Jazz series under way

The Smithy in New Preston will present three more concerts in its summer jazz series on select Fridays this summer.

Musicians from the Northwest Jazz Collective will play various compilations of funk, reggae, hip hop, Latin American and hard bop.

The local group, which will play various solo, duo and quintet combinations, is made up of Austin Iseu on trumpet, Anthony Pelligrini on sax, Niles Spaulding on bass, Larry Davis on drums, Joe Conticello on keyboards, and guitarist, Bentley Lewis, who heads up the crew.

The series will feature a duo performance to be announced Aug. 24 and Four and One Quintet Aug. 31 from 5 to 7 p.m. on the patio of The Smithy at 10 Main St.