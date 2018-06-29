Jazz series to start at The Smithy

The Smithy in New Preston will on June 29 kick off its summer jazz series on select Fridays.

Musicians from the Northwest Jazz Collective will play various compilations of funk, reggae, hip hop, Latin American and hard bop.

The local group, which will play various solo, duo and quintet combinations, is made up of Austin Iseu on trumpet, Anthony Pelligrini on sax, Niles Spaulding on bass, Larry Davis on drums, Joe Conticello on keyboards, and guitarist, Bentley Lewis, who heads up the crew.

Concerts will be held Fridays from 5 to 7 p.m. on the patio of The Smithy at 10 Main St.

The series will feature Lewis and Conticello June 29, a duo performance to be announced July 6, a solo performance with Lewis at an artist’s reception for photographer Ellen Lynch July 13, a solo performance to be announced July 20, the Four and One Quintet July 27, a solo performance Aug. 10, a duo performance to be announced Aug. 24 and Four and One Quintet Aug. 31.