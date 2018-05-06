Photo: Gerald Herbert, AP
David Shaw, lead man for The Revivalists, engages the crowd as he performs with the band at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival in New Orleans, Saturday, May 5, 2018.
Photo: Gerald Herbert, AP
David Shaw, lead singer for The Revivalists, engages the crowd as he performs with the band at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival in New Orleans, Saturday, May 5, 2018.
Photo: Gerald Herbert, AP
Smitty Dee's Brass Band leads a second-line through the Fairgrounds at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival in New Orleans, Saturday, May 5, 2018.
Photo: Gerald Herbert, AP
Smitty Dee's Brass Band leads a second-line through the Fairgrounds at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival in New Orleans, Saturday, May 5, 2018.
Photo: Gerald Herbert, AP
Violinist Kelli Jones of the Louisiana neuvo-cajun band Feufollet performs at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival in New Orleans, Saturday, May 5, 2018.
Photo: Gerald Herbert, AP
Members of the West Bank Steppers second-line through the Fairgrounds at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival in New Orleans, Saturday, May 5, 2018.
Photo: Gerald Herbert, AP
Violinist Kelli Jones of the Louisiana neuvo-Cajun band Feufollet performs at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival in New Orleans, Saturday, May 5, 2018.
Photo: Gerald Herbert, AP
Violinist Kelli Jones and accordionist Chris Stafford of the Louisiana neuvo-cajun band Feufollet perform at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival in New Orleans, Saturday, May 5, 2018.
Photo: Gerald Herbert, AP
Accordionist Chris Stafford of the Louisiana neuvo-Cajun band Feufollet performs at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival in New Orleans, Saturday, May 5, 2018.
Photo: Gerald Herbert, AP
Members of Ivan Neville's Dumpstaphunk perform at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival in New Orleans, Saturday, May 5, 2018.
Photo: Gerald Herbert, AP
Violinist Kelli Jones of the Louisiana neuvo-cajun band Feufollet performs at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival in New Orleans, Saturday, May 5, 2018.
Photo: Gerald Herbert, AP
Tim Laughlin and his dixieland band performs at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival in New Orleans, Saturday, May 5, 2018.
Photo: Gerald Herbert, AP
Crowd members wave their hands in unison as the Revivalists perform at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival in New Orleans, Saturday, May 5, 2018.
Photo: Gerald Herbert, AP
A member of Mariachi Jalisco US performs at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival in New Orleans, Saturday, May 5, 2018.
Photo: Gerald Herbert, AP