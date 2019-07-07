‘Jazz After Work’ concerts under way

Litchfield Jazz Camp has announced the return of its annual concert series, “Jazz After Work,” through July 25.

Concerts will be offered Mondays through Thursdays from 7:15 to 8:30 p.m. at Emerson Performing Arts Center at The Gunnery, 99 Green Hill Road.

The Northwest Connecticut Community Foundation has made the free concerts possible.

“Litchfield Jazz Camp is one of the very few efforts to keep jazz, one of America's truly original art forms, alive,” said Litchfield County resident Hugh Hill, who has attended these concerts for years.

“Like a lot of jazz aficionados, my wife and I will always remember those magical jazz moments -- Miles Davis at the Saratoga, Stanley Clarke at the Blue Note,” he said. “When those moments happen at a local high school, it is more than special.”

Litchfield Jazz Camp faculty teaching artists and Jazz After Work performers include the best and sought after players on the jazz scene today.

They include — to name a few — guitarists Dave Stryker and Paul Bollenback, saxophonists Claire Daly, Kris Allen, Don Braden, Albert Rivera and Caroline Davis, drummers Steve Johns, Richie Barshay and George Schuller, trumpeters Dave Ballou and Russ Johnson, bassists Mario Pavone, Avery Sharpe, Joris Teepe, Zwe Bell La-Pere and Luques Curtis, pianists Jen Allen, Carmen Staaf, Zaccai Curtis and Julian Shore, trombonist Peter McEachern, vocalists Nicole Zuraitis, Alina Engibaryan and Melinda Rodriguez and others.

To view the full schedule of nightly concerts, visit https://litchfieldjazzcamp.com/student-activities/faculty-concerts/2019-jazz-after-work-concert-schedule/

Concerts will be followed by student jam sessions.

Attendees are welcome to bring and instrument and jump in.

Entrance to Jazz After Work is free but the public is encouraged to reserve their free tickets at Jazzafterwork2019.Eventbrite.com.