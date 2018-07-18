Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway





PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jay-Z says he's disappointed Philadelphia is booting his annual "Made in America" music festival from the city's grandest boulevard.

The city says the festival is no longer welcome on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway after this year. A city spokeswoman tells philly.com the event originally was intended to attract people on a slow Labor Day weekend, but tourism growth means an event of that scale "may no longer be necessary."

In a Philadelphia Inquirer column Wednesday, Jay-Z accused Democratic Mayor Jim Kenney of having "zero appreciation for what Made In America has built."

Kenney said Wednesday he loves Jay-Z and wants to keep the show in Philadelphia. He says the city is looking at alternative sites.

Nicki Minaj, Meek Mill and Post Malone are set to perform this year.

The news website Billy Penn was first to report the city's decision.