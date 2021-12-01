Japan suspends new reservations on all incoming flights MARI YAMAGUCHI and FOSTER KLUG, Associated Press Dec. 1, 2021 Updated: Dec. 1, 2021 5:06 a.m.
1 of14 An international arrivals lobby is deserted at Narita International Airport in Narita, east of Tokyo, Japan, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. Japan’s NHK national television said the country’s transport ministry on Wednesday, Dec. 1, requested international airlines to stop taking new reservations for all flights arriving in Japan until the end of December. (Miyuki Saito/Kyodo News via AP) Miyuki Saito/AP Show More Show Less
2 of14 Japan Airline's planes sit on the tarmac at Haneda Airport in Tokyo, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. Japan’s NHK national television said the country’s transport ministry on Wednesday, Dec. 1, requested international airlines to stop taking new reservations for all flights arriving in Japan until the end of December. Koji Sasahara/AP Show More Show Less 3 of14
4 of14 FILE - Flight cancelations are seen on the information board at Haneda Airport in Tokyo, Japan, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. NHK TV said Wednesday, Dec. 1, that Japan will suspend new reservations on all incoming flights for a month to guard against new virus variant. (Shinji Kita/Kyodo News via AP) Shinji Kita/AP Show More Show Less
5 of14 A man looks at Japan Airlines planes parked at Haneda international Airport in Tokyo, on Nov. 29, 2021. NHK TV said Wednesday, Dec. 1, that Japan will suspend new reservations on all incoming flights for a month to guard against new virus variant. Koji Sasahara/AP Show More Show Less 6 of14
7 of14 FILE - Japan Airlines planes sit on the tarmac at Haneda international airport in Tokyo, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. NHK TV said Wednesday, Dec. 1, that Japan will suspend new reservations on all incoming flights for a month to guard against new virus variant. Koji Sasahara/AP Show More Show Less
8 of14 Visitors stroll at Kaminarimon gate in the Asakusa district in Tokyo Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. Tourism-related businesses that were just finding their footing after nearly two years of the pandemic are being rattled again as countries throw up new barriers to international travel in an effort to keep out the new omicron variant of COVID-19. Japan, Israel, the United Kingdom and many other countries have imposed their own restrictions, ranging from bans on foreign visitors to increased testing. Koji Sasahara/AP Show More Show Less 9 of14
10 of14 FILE - An airplane flies past the moon rising over Tokyo Tower Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Tokyo. NHK TV said Wednesday, Dec. 1, that Japan will suspend new reservations on all incoming flights for a month to guard against new virus variant. Kiichiro Sato/AP Show More Show Less
11 of14 A medical worker receives a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at Fujita Health University Hospital, in Toyoake city, central Japan. Japan on Wednesday started offering booster shots of coronavirus vaccine, starting with healthcare workers, to further bolster immunity in the country amid growing concerns about a new variant of the virus. (Mizuki Ikari/Kyodo News via AP) Mizuki Ikari/AP Show More Show Less 12 of14
13 of14 A medical worker receives a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at Fujita Health University Hospital, in Toyoake city, central Japan. Japan on Wednesday started offering booster shots of coronavirus vaccine, starting with healthcare workers, to further bolster immunity in the country amid growing concerns about a new variant of the virus. (Mizuki Ikari/Kyodo News via AP) Mizuki Ikari/AP Show More Show Less
14 of14
TOKYO (AP) — Japan continued its aggressive stance against a new coronavirus variant on Wednesday, asking international airlines to stop taking new reservations for all flights arriving in the country until the end of December in a further tightening of already strict border controls.
The transportation ministry said the request is an emergency precaution amid growing worry over the spread of the new omicron variant. The move by the world’s third largest economy, coupled with its recent return to a ban on foreign visitors, is among the most stringent anywhere, and more in line with cloistered neighbor China than with some other democracies in the region. It comes as scientists work frantically to determine just how threatening omicron is.
Written By
MARI YAMAGUCHI and FOSTER KLUG