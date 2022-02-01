Japan's nationalist firebrand Shintaro Ishihara dies at 89

TOKYO (AP) — Shintaro Ishihara, a fiery nationalist politician remembered as Tokyo's gaffe-prone governor who provoked a spat with China by calling for Japan's purchase of disputed islands in the East China Seas, has died. He was 89.
Ishihara, an award-winning novelist before he became a politician, was remembered for his controversial views and provocative remarks that often angered women and rights groups during his 30-year tenure as a lawmaker, mostly as a member of the governing Liberal Democratic Party.