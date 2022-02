Koji Sasahara/AP

TOKYO (AP) — Japan racked up a 2.2 trillion yen ($19 billion) trade deficit last month, an eight-year high, as the cost of energy imports soared, the government said Thursday.

The Finance Ministry said exports edged up 9.6% in January from the same month the previous year. Imports jumped 39.6%, resulting in the sixth straight month of trade deficits, it said.