Japan minister says supply will determine vaccine progress

TOKYO (AP) — Japan will inoculate a group of health workers on Wednesday as it belatedly begins a massive coronavirus vaccination drive, with progress depending on the availability of vaccine supplies from Europe, Japan's vaccine minister said.
Taro Kono, the Cabinet administrative minister who is tasked with the vaccine mission, considered crucial to Japan's hosting of the Olympics this summer, also said Tuesday that he is determined to obtain special syringes that can get six doses from a vial instead of five. Standard Japanese-made syringes retain a small amount.