Jail alternatives dwindle for defendants with mental illness

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — For defendants with mental illness or substance abuse problems, alternatives to incarceration have become harder to find due to budget cuts that have reduced the number of jail diversion beds in Connecticut.

Despite a waiting list with hundreds of people, the state's Court Support Services Division has cut the number of beds since 2016 from 311 to 188.

The cuts have meant many low-level defendants, particularly those incapable of paying bond, have had to remain in jail where advocates say mental health services are not as strong and their conditions are likely to get worse.

Department of Correction spokeswoman Karen Martucci says they take care of inmates with mental illnesses very seriously and meet the needs of the individuals.