Flooded Jackson County courthouse won't reopen after all

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The flooded county courthouse in downtown Kansas City won't reopen on Monday after all.

The Jackson County Courthouse has been closed since Thursday because 10 feet (about 3 meters) of floodwaters filled the basement. The water knocked out power and carried in thousands of pounds of mud and debris.

Jackson County spokeswoman Marshanna Hester says in a news release that crews worked around the clock to make repairs, and the building initially was expected to reopen Monday. But Hester says there has been an additional water line break.

She says power is being turned off to the building so crews can assess the situation.