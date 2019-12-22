  • The Sherman Playhouse will present its production of “Jack and the Beanstalk A Very British Panto” Friday and Saturday nights at 8 p.m. through Dec. 28, as well as Dec. 22 at 2 p.m. Above, Sophia Delohery as Jack and Michael Wright as Dame Trott rehearse a scene from the play. For more information and tickets, call the playhouse off Routes 37 and 39 at 860-354-3622. Photo: Courtesy Of Trish Haldin Photography / The News-Times Contributed

