JWF to hold ‘Evening of Hope’

The Julia’s Wings Foundation in Sherman will hold its fifth annual “Evening of Hope” June 2 from 7 to 10 p.m. in Pawling, N.Y.

The event will honor the life of the late Julia Malsin by raising funds to help families battling Aplastic Anemia, PNH, and MDS stay together.

Festivities, which will be held at the Quaker Hill Country Club, 1013 Quaker Hill Road, will feature live music, complimentary wine and beer, hors d’oeuvres, door prizes, a silent auction and more.

A cash bar for liquor will be available.

Tickets are available at www.juliaswings.org or by mailing a check made out to Julia’s Wings Foundation to P.O. Box 581, Sherman, CT 06784.

The cost is $65 per person through May 25 and $70 per person thereafter.

Julia’s Wings Foundation is an IRS 501(c)(3) organization.