JWF issues ‘heartfelt thanks’ for support

To the Editor:

Julia’s Wings Foundation would like to give a heartfelt thanks to all of our guests, those who made donations, businesses and sponsors that made our fifth annual “Evening of Hope" the success it was.

It was our largest turnout to date.

The event was held at the picturesque Quaker Hill Country Club. Together we joined and united to make a difference in the lives of children and their families fighting aplastic anemia.

We are so grateful to all of those who were in attendance and to all who so generously donated as we raised over $30,000.

Special thanks to Gary and his staff at Quaker Hill Country Club, Henry and Katie from Lowell’s catering and Marty who created the amazing ambience through his beautiful acoustical music.

We were so honored to have Dr. Lisa Minter from the University of Massachusetts Amherst as our guest speaker. She shared the importance of the work of Julia’s Wings Foundation and the need for increased funding for research and resources for families affected by aplastic anemia.

We continue to receive applications from families almost on a weekly basis and there is no way JWF would be where we are today, in just five short years, without all of you.

So, from the bottom of our hearts, we would like to thank you for your continued support of our mission.

The Malsin family

And Julia’s Wings Foundation

Sherman