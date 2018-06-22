JCC to present movie screening

The Jewish Community Center in Sherman will present a screening of “Ben-Gurion, Epilogue” June 23 at 7 p.m.

The event, co-sponsored by the JCC, American Associates and Ben Gurion University of the Negev, will be held in celebration of Israel’s 70th Independence Day.

The film is an hour-long interview of David Ben-Gurion, Israel’s first Prime Minister.

Admission to the event at the 9 Route 39 South is $10 for members and $15 for non-members.

For more information, call 860-355-8050.