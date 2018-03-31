JCC to present comedy night

The Jewish Community Center in Sherman will play host to a comedy show, led by comedian Steve Bennett, April 7 at 7 p.m.

Bennett is a longtime resident of both New York City and Sherman.

A lawyer, he began performing as a stand up comedian four years ago, under the stage name "Steve Carl."

Bennett’s humor tends toward the observational with forays into politics and current events.

The comedian will be joined by Jason Chatfield, Dave Hess, Caitlin Peluffo, Neil Rubenstein, Narinder Singh and Abby Washuta.

Tickets are $20 for members and $25 for non-members.

Pre-paid registration is required by April 4 by visiting www.jccinsherman.org.

For more information, call 860-355-8050.