JCC to offer several events
The Jewish Community Center in Sherman will offer several programs in the coming weeks.
Topics will be “Decoding U.S.-China Trade” Aug. 9 at the JCC, “Cyber Conflict and Geopolitics” Sept. 13 at the library, “The United States and Mexico: Partnership Tested” Oct. 11 at the JCC and “State of the State Department and Diplomacy” Nov. 8 at the library.
To register for the series, email info@jccinsherman.org. or call 860-355-8050 or 860-354-2455.
