JCC to offer several events

The Jewish Community Center in Sherman will offer several programs in the coming weeks.

The center will hold its 25th anniversary party Sept. 7 at 6 p.m. Tickets are $75 per person and must be purchased by Aug. 7.

The “Great Decisions 2019” series, co-hosted by the Sherman Library, is also under way and will be held the second Friday of each month from 7 to 9 p.m. at alternating locations.

Topics will be “Decoding U.S.-China Trade” Aug. 9 at the JCC, “Cyber Conflict and Geopolitics” Sept. 13 at the library, “The United States and Mexico: Partnership Tested” Oct. 11 at the JCC and “State of the State Department and Diplomacy” Nov. 8 at the library.

To register for the series, email info@jccinsherman.org. or call 860-355-8050 or 860-354-2455.

For more information and RSVP, call the 9 Route 39 North center at 860-355-8050.