JCC to offer several events

The Jewish Community Center in Sherman will offer several programs in the coming weeks.

The first annual Sherman Singer, Songwriter, Songfest will be held July 13 at 7 p.m. Anyone interested in performing should contact the center. Tickets are $20 for members and $25 for non-members.

The center’s annual Benny Carter Tribute Jazz Concert featuring the TJ Thompson Quintet will be held July 27 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 for members and $25 for non-members.

The “Great Decisions 2019” series, co-hosted by the Sherman Library, is also under way and will be held the second Friday of each month from 7 to 9 p.m. at alternating locations.

Topics will be “The Rise of Populism in Europe” July 12 at the library, “Decoding U.S.-China Trade” Aug. 9 at the JCC, “Cyber Conflict and Geopolitics” Sept. 13 at the library, “The United States and Mexico: Partnership Tested” Oct. 11 at the JCC and “State of the State Department and Diplomacy” Nov. 8 at the library.

To register for the series, email info@jccinsherman.org. or call 860-355-8050 or 860-354-2455.

For more information and RSVP, call the 9 Route 39 North center at 860-355-8050.