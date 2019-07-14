JCC to offer several events
The Jewish Community Center in Sherman will offer several programs in the coming weeks.
Topics will be “The Rise of Populism in Europe” July 12 at the library, “Decoding U.S.-China Trade” Aug. 9 at the JCC, “Cyber Conflict and Geopolitics” Sept. 13 at the library, “The United States and Mexico: Partnership Tested” Oct. 11 at the JCC and “State of the State Department and Diplomacy” Nov. 8 at the library.
To register for the series, email info@jccinsherman.org. or call 860-355-8050 or 860-354-2455.
For more information and RSVP, call the 9 Route 39 North center at 860-355-8050.