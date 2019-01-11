JCC to offer jazz concert

The Jewish Community Center in Sherman will present an evening of jazz with The TJ Thompson Trio Jan. 12 at 7 p.m.

A snow date of Jan. 19 is planned at the 9 Route 39 South center.

The band will perform soul, jazz and the blues of New Orleans, Memphis and more.

The trio has been active since 2014 performing in various clubs and pits in musical theaters throughout Connecticut.

Winner of the IMEA Jazz Artist of the Year for their recent album “Take Two: The Sound of Playing,” the group plays a combination of originals along with the soul, blues and jazz of New Orleans, Memphis and beyond.

Leader T.J. Thompson performed with Betty Carter’s Jazz Ahead at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., and as a result was a featured artist on Branford Marsalis’ Jazz Set show on NPR.

In 1998, he recorded and produced Thompson Trio Take One, an album consisting mostly of original works, which received good reviews from Goldmine and Cadence magazines.

A student of both Henry Butler and George Cables, he has opened for and worked with such artists as Henry Butler, Mel Torme, Ed Thigpen, Dave Liebman, and Koko Taylor, as well as was a featured soloist on the Morgan Powell Jazz Album.

He taught at St. Johnsbury Academy and Johnson State College in Vermont from 1997-2000 and since has been the director of instrumental music at the Taft School in Watertown.

Tickets are $20 for members and $25 for non-members and must be paid in advance by Jan. 10 by visiting www.jccinsherman.org, calling 860-355-8050 or emailing info@jccinsherman.org.