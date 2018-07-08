JCC to offer ballroom dancing

The Jewish Community Center in Sherman will offer a ballroom dancing series beginning July 12 from 6 to 7 p.m.

The series will meet Thursdays at the center, 9 Route 39 South.

Professional instructor Anna Vazquez will lead the series that will run through Aug. 30.

Pre-paid registration is $110 per person and required by July 9.

For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-8050.