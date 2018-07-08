https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/JCC-to-offer-ballroom-dancing-13046358.php
JCC to offer ballroom dancing
The Jewish Community Center in Sherman will offer a ballroom dancing series beginning July 12 from 6 to 7 p.m.
The series will meet Thursdays at the center, 9 Route 39 South.
Professional instructor Anna Vazquez will lead the series that will run through Aug. 30.
Pre-paid registration is $110 per person and required by July 9.
For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-8050.
