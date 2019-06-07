JCC to hold dinner theater

The Jewish Community Center in Sherman will offer a performance of Neil Simon’s “Come Blow Your Horn” June 15 at 6 p.m.

The play will be accompanied by a three-course meal to include light appetizers, a dinner of chicken marsala and roasted potatoes, and dessert.

“Come Blow Your Horn” is a comedy that tells the story of a young man's decision to leave the home of his parents for the bachelor pad of his older brother who leads a swinging 1960s lifestyle.

Buddy is a 21-year-old virgin and his older brother Alan is a ladies' man.

The play is directed by Robin Frome of the Sherman Playhouse. The cast will include Karl Hinger, Bailey McCann, Danny Tarantino, Brian DeToma, Jerusha Wright and Jackie Decho Holm.

Tickets are $40 for JCC members and $45 for non-members. Pre-paid reservations are required and tickets need to be purchased online or by phone by June 12 by visiting www.jccinsherman.org or calling 860-355-8050.