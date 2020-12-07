JCC looks to install purification system

The Jewish Community Center in Sherman is looking to the future to ensure it can continue to be a safe cultural and social community center.

In light of COVID-19, the center’s board of directors has decided to upgrade and install a HALO LED air purification system that is designed to bring fresh air to the furnace (for heat) and air conditioning units.

By doing this in each unit in the building, the center will have four ways designed to reduce air and surface microbial, bacteria, viruses and mold. “This is being done to ensure the safety of all who want to attend events indoors today and in the future,” a statement from the JCC said.

The estimated cost to install this air filtration system is about $10,000.

Donations for the project can be made at www.jccinsherman.org. Cecks can be mailed to JCC in Sherman, P.O. Box 282, Sherman CT 06784.

The JCC has been a gathering and performance center for the local communities since 1994.

It serves the entire community irrespective of age, race, or religion, offering a variety of programs and special events for members and non-members

For more information, email info@jccinsherman.org or call 860-355-8050.