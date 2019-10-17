JCC comedy night slated

The Jewish Community Center in Sherman will present a comedy night featuring Steve Bennett and friends Oct. 19 at 7 p.m.

Bennett, who is a long-time resident of New York City and Sherman, is a lawyer who began performing as a stand-up comedian four years ago, under the stage name "Steve Carl.”

His humor tends toward the observational with forays into politics and current events.

Joining him will be Tobin Miller, Amy Veltman, Adam Muller, Bobby Sheehan, Alysia Hush and Dave Hess.

Tickets are $20 for members and $25 for non-members and can be reserved by calling 860-355-8050 or visiting jccinsherman.org.