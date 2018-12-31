Ivanka Trump plans global women's economic development push

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ivanka Trump is set to launch a White House effort aimed at women's global economic empowerment in early 2019.

The White House said Monday that a formal launch for the initiative was planned for next week but has been postponed amid uncertainty about the government shutdown. The original plan for the event included remarks from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and national security adviser John Bolton, as well as from officials from government agencies, financial organizations and private businesses.

The State Department and the National Security Council back the initiative. It seeks to align government agencies behind the mission of supporting women's economic development. It will also include private sector investment. First daughter and White House adviser Ivanka Trump led the policy process over the past year and a half.