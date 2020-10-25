Items sought for Christmas shoeboxes

The Sherman Congregational Church will once again participate in Operation Christmas Child, an effort sponsored by Samaritan’s Purse which helps children in more than 130 countries.

Plastic boxes and brochures with a complete list of gift ideas and instructions are available each Sunday in the church narthex at 6 Church Road, or an empty shoebox may be used.

Anyone wishing to participate will fill a box with items for a boy or girl including toys, school supplies, hygiene items, sunglasses and other items suitable for a specific age. The filled boxes will be dedicated during the worship service Nov. 8.

A donation of $9 to cover shipping is also requested.

Checks can be dropped off during the worship service or at any time by making a check out to The Sherman Church with Operation Christmas Child in the memo line.

Monetary donations may also be made online at www.shermanchurch.org website under “Tithes and Offerings” with Operation Christmas Child in the “Comments” box.

Boxes may also be “filled” online by visiting www.Samaritanspurse.org and clicking on “Operation Christmas Child” and then “Build a Box.” For $25, individuals can pick out items to go into the box. The $25 includes the $9 shipping cost.