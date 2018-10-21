Items sought for Christmas shoeboxes

The Sherman Congregational Church will again participate in Operation Christmas Child, an effort sponsored by Samaritan’s Purse which helps children in more than 130 countries.

Anyone wishing to participate should fill an empty shoe box with items for a boy or girl including toys, school supplies, hygiene items, sunglasses and other items suitable for a specific age.

A complete list of gift ideas and instructions is available at the church, 6 Church Road, and at www.shermanchurch.org.

A donation of $9 to cover shipping is also requested.

For further information, contact the church at 860-354-6114.

The boxes will be dedicated during the Nov. 11 worship service.